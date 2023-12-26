Accused In Ludhiana Rape Case Escapes Custody At Delhi Airport: Controversy Surrounds CISF Handover

A 35-year-old man, accused in a rape case filed in Ludhiana, Punjab, reportedly escaped custody upon arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Bahrain, according to officials familiar with the incident on Monday.



The immigration department asserts that the passenger, identified as Amandeep Singh, absconded from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) custody on December 20 when he landed in India. However, the CISF claims that Singh was never handed over to them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Mahala stated, "A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code section 224, which pertains to resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension."

According to the FIR, Singh arrived at Delhi airport from Bahrain on December 20 and was detained based on a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him. Singh was wanted in a rape case registered under IPC section 376 at City Khanna police station in Ludhiana.

The FIR further outlines that Singh was initially in the custody of on-duty CISF staff. However, it was later discovered that he escaped from CISF custody around 10 am when a CISF guard left for the washroom at 9:57 am. Singh allegedly exited the arrival immigration area by jumping over counter number 33 gate.

CISF Chief Public Relations Officer Shrikant Kishore refuted the allegation, stating, "The passenger did not flee the custody of CISF. He was never handed over to CISF."

A Delhi Police officer, knowledgeable about the situation, mentioned that they intend to contact Punjab Police to obtain details about the rape case and the accused.