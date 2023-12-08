Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim

A man accused of rape, who was temporarily released from jail on bail, tragically committed suicide after assaulting the minor daughter of the woman who had filed the complaint against him. The incident unfolded in Central Delhi, where the 54-year-old accused, Prem Singh, visited the victim's residence on Thursday morning. Singh, seeking to coerce the girl's mother into withdrawing the rape case, resorted to threatening the 17-year-old girl. When the mother refused to retract the charges, Singh proceeded to pour acid on the teenager and also consumed some himself.



Prompt action by individuals in the vicinity led to both Singh and the injured girl being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, Prem Singh succumbed to the effects of the acid during treatment. On the other hand, the 17-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was later discharged from the hospital.

According to a police officer, the victim informed law enforcement that her mother had previously lodged a rape case against Prem Singh, who had been granted bail to attend a marriage function at his residence. This distressing incident sheds light on the grave consequences of such heinous crimes and the emotional turmoil that victims and their families endure.