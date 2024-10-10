Acid Attack On Refugees In Delhi: Three Injured, Including Infant

A disturbing incident unfolded near the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Delhi's Vikaspuri on September 30, resulting in injuries to three refugees, including a Syrian national and an 11-month-old child. The victims suffered burns when a local resident allegedly attacked them with acid during an altercation.



Delhi Police swiftly responded to the scene following a PCR call reporting a clash between refugees and local inhabitants. Upon arrival, officers discovered that during the dispute, a resident named Rakesh Kumar had thrown a chemical substance at the refugees and their temporary shelter.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated that while the liquid initially appeared to be phenyl, its exact composition would be determined through chemical analysis. The infant victim received treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and was discharged the following day.



Authorities have filed an FIR and arrested Kumar in connection with the attack. The police statement revealed that tensions had been brewing due to refugees frequently gathering at the UNHCR office seeking employment and shelter, sometimes causing disturbances by raising slogans.



This incident highlights the complex challenges faced by refugees in urban settings and the potential for conflicts with local communities. It also underscores the need for improved dialogue and understanding between displaced populations and host communities to prevent such violent outbursts.



As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by refugee populations and the importance of fostering a more inclusive and tolerant society.

