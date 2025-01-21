Act of compassion by an asst engineer

Bissamcuttack: In an act of social responsibility and compassion, an assistant engineer has changed the life of a 58-year-old visually impaired woman, Manda Kusuliya, of Bissamcuttack Sadar block. Jharana Tripathy, who is currently serving as the Assistant Engineer at Bissamcuttack panchayat samiti office, built a new house for the visually impaired woman with support from members of AFSA, a social organisation.

Manda, a mother of three, has been battling both her handicap and poverty. Her plight caught the attention of Jharana while she visited the area for inspection of some MGNREGA project. Jharana then decided to help the visually impaired woman. With support from AFSA members, the Assistant Engineer initiated the construction of the new house for Manda, ensuring that she would have a dignified place to live.

This act of kindness has been appreciated by one and all. Bissamcuttack MLA Nilamadhab Hikaka said, “This is an ideal example of social responsibility by an authority. Her (Jharana’s) efforts are an inspiration for many.” BDO Sadashiv Nayak praised the Assistant Engineer for going beyond her official duties to help a marginalised member of the community. Speaking to the media, Manda expressed her gratitude to Jharana. “She has been a saviour for me. Her kindness has given me a new lease of life. I pray for her well-being every day,” Manda said.