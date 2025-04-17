Actor Shine Tom Chacko Escapes Hotel Amid Police Drug Search

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko slipped away from a third-floor room at a hotel here late Thursday when a police team arrived on a tip that he might be using drugs.

Officers reached the site shortly before midnight. Chacko exited through a window, climbed down to the second floor ledge and descended the stairwell to elude the search party.

The police and excise officials have mounted a manhunt but have not yet located him.

The actor’s name surfaced earlier this week in a separate complaint by fellow Malayalam performer Vincy Aloshious. On Thursday, she confirmed reporting an incident on the set of the film Soothravakyam in which a male actor allegedly spat white powder and behaved improperly toward her. She filed a written statement with film authorities but requested anonymity for the actor.

"I expect the film body to handle this matter," Aloshious said. "I will not press charges now but will cooperate if proper agencies reach out." She added that she asked that her complaint remain confidential.

The Actors’ Association (AMMA) and the Film Chamber have agreed to investigate. Chamber General Secretary Saji Nandiyattu publicly named Chacko and pledged to pursue action.

This development follows a report by a drug peddler earlier this month identifying Chacko and actor Srinath Bhasi as clients. The excise department has since opened an inquiry into the allegations.

Chacko has faced legal scrutiny before but has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.