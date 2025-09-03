Acumen, U Tokyo’s Partner in India for “Study in Japan from South Asia” Launches New App & Student Service

New Delhi: Acumen, part of the Sannam S4 Group, the Indian partner of the University of Tokyo in its functions for the Government of Japan’s flagship initiative ‘Study in Japan from South Asia’, will launch a new online and personal student service to achieve ambitious goals set by the Government of Japan. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening academic, talent and business ties between India and Japan whilst leveraging Japan’s innovative and world-leading sector expertise for exciting new career opportunities for young Indians.

“Japanese universities offer a diverse range of academic programs, including degree courses taught in English. I would love to see more students from South Asia joining us to experience world-class education, an exciting campus life, affordable tuition, and a safe, welcoming society. We look forward to working with Acumen to achieve our goal,” said Dr. Kaori Hayashi, Director of U Tokyo India Office and Executive Vice President of the University of Tokyo.

With the overseas education landscape rapidly evolving, Indian students are increasingly looking beyond traditional destinations, and Japan is emerging as a standout choice. Japan offers world-class universities, cutting-edge research opportunities, cultural richness, and strong career pathways for international graduates. The partnership with Acumen will ensure that students in India gain genuine, trusted, and transparent access to information and resources to study in Japan with personal support throughout their decision-making and relocation journey for the very first time.

Commenting on this strategic partnership with Study in Japan from South Asia, Mr. Adrian Mutton, Founder & CEO, Acumen - Sannam S4 Group, said, “India–Japan ties have never been stronger. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan has unlocked a landmark $68 billion investment pledge, aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. For young Indians, this is more than diplomacy — it’s an open door to an exciting future. Japan, a world leader in AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, pharma and healthcare, is creating new opportunities for globally skilled talent. For India’s students, the chance to learn, train, and build careers in these cutting-edge sectors has never been greater. Two knowledge economies are coming together, and Indian students can be at the heart of this defining new chapter.”

“As India’s partner for Study in Japan from South Asia, Acumen is launching Navi Japan, a dedicated mobile application and personal support service, rolled out with the University of Tokyo and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Backed by real-time support features such as live chat, video counselling, and local engagement opportunities at schools and university campuses across India, Navi Japan ensures that every student can make confident, informed decisions about studying in Japan and feel personally supported throughout their journey from aspiration to relocation.”