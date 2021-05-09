Adani Group procures 48 oxygen tanks

New Delhi : As India suffers the world's worst outbreak of Covid-19 cases, port-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group said it has deployed all resources at its command - from staff and logistics to ports and airports - to secure medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers as well as augment health infrastructure.

The Adani Group has already procured 48 cryogenic tanks capable of carrying 780 tons of liquid oxygen across the nation, the group's spokesperson said. 'As soon as the second Covid-19 wave hit India, the Adani Group began leveraging its overseas connections to procure hard-to-find supplies of critical essentials like medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers,' the spokesperson said.

It procured 48 cryogenic tanks from leading manufacturers in countries like Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and UAE, which were needed to manage the medical oxygen requirements of patients across the country.

The tanks imported so far were already in the service of the nation, ferrying precious liquid oxygen round-the-clock from filling center to wherever it is needed, in accordance with distribution lists and directions from the government.

The spokesperson said that the Adani Group has also partnered with global oxygen producers like Linde and Air Products to quickly refill and dispatch liquid oxygen to all corners of India by the fastest means available.'

The Adani Group is also sourcing high-throughput oxygen generator plants and oxygen concentrators. Sixteen of these independent oxygen plants and 300 oxygen concentrators will be pressed into service in the next few days.