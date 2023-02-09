Adani-Hindenburg saga Incensed MPs boycott Modi's speech in Parliament

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MPs on Wednesday boycotted the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha as the party leaders demanded the constitution of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani Groups issue.

The BRS members in Lok Sabha led by floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao blocked Prime Minister Modi's speech for claiming that the Adani issue was resolved. While Prime Minister Modi was getting ready to speak on the motion of thanks for the President's address, Nama raised the demand of JPC and discussion on the Adani- Hindenburg issue.

As Nama was speaking, Prime Minister Modi sat down. With no response coming from the Speaker on their demand, the BRS members walked out of the House.

Meanwhile, there were disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament as the opposition parties had demanded discussion on the Adani issue. BRS MPs raised the issue by giving an adjournment motion. As the Centre refused to discuss them, the BRS MPs along with the opposition in both the Houses protested. The BRS MPs protested against the Centre's stand and walked out of both the Houses protesting the Modi government's silence on the Adani issue.

Later, they protested with placards in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises. It is known that for five days, the BRS has been pushing for a discussion by submitting adjournment resolutions in both the Houses seeking a discussion on the issue of the Adani-Hindenburg report.

Nageswara Rao said that the Centre was deliberately delaying and taking a step back in this matter. He clarified that they were the representatives of the public and that it was the responsibility of all to ensure that there was no harm to the public hence raising the issue.