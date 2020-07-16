X
Address me as 'Sir' and not 'My Lord', Calcutta HC Chief Justice tells judiciary officers

Calcutta High Court (Photo| PTI)

In a letter to the district judges and chief judges of lower courts in the state and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay conveyed the message.

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has said that he would want to be addressed as 'Sir' by all judiciary officers in Bengal and Andaman instead of 'My Lord' or 'Lordship', as was the practice so far.

In a letter to the district judges and chief judges of lower courts in the state and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay conveyed the message of the chief justice, an official said on Thursday.

The chief justice has expressed the desire that "henceforth officers of district judiciary, including members of Registry of the Hon'ble High Court would address the Hon'ble Chief Justice as 'Sir' instead of 'My Lord' or 'Lordship', in conformity with the applicable judicial and administrative precedents", the letter said.

