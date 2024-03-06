Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury approaches Calcutta HC as case filed against him under non-bailable charges

Kolkata: Congress' West Bengal President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court for protection as the state police has filed a case against him under non-bailable charges.

The police, in a notice served to Chowdhury, had accused him of making provocative statements at Harishchandrapur in Malda district on January 31 when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally had passed there.

As per the police, the provocative statements made by Chowdhury left the local party workers excited and there was the possibility of a major law & order incident.

The state police filed a case against him and served him a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC. On receiving the notice, Chowdhury approached the high court which admitted his petition.

The matter will be heard by the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta on Friday.

On January 31, when the rally entered Malda from Bihar, the windscreen of Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle was smashed, and Chowdhury claimed that this happened as someone threw stones at the vehicle.