Adityanath announces 6 new forensic labs

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only four ‘poorly-equipped’ forensic labs, while currently, 12 modern labs have been established across the state and six more are under construction.

Encouraging police personnel, he remarked, “The UP Police must continue to upgrade itself with modern technologies to build a safe and technologically empowered society for the future.” Adityanath made these statements while inaugurating the three-day international summit on the Dimensions of Cyber War, Multilateral Legal Framework, Forensics, and Strategic Countermeasures, organised on the third foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Lucknow on Monday.

He further informed that mobile forensic units have been deployed in all 75 districts, and that cyber police stations have been set up across the state. Additionally, cyber help desks have also been opened in 1,587 police stations, where cases are being resolved with the support of master trainers.

The chief minister stated that since 2017, forensic evidence has been made mandatory in solving every crime. “From July 2024, forensic evidence has become compulsory in all cases carrying a punishment of over seven years,” he said, adding that the UP Police has initiated steps to establish a cyber headquarters to counter cybercrime effectively.

He further claimed that, unlike the situation before 2017 when it often took years to nab criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police now apprehends wrongdoers within 24 to 48 hours, aided by technology and forensic science.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Padma Shri Dr. Lalji Singh Advanced DNA Diagnostic Centre, the AI, Drone, and Robotics Lab, and the Atal Library. He also distributed smart tablets to students and flagged off 75 mobile forensic vans.