Adopting ‘Swadeshi’ is the need of the hour: Yogi

Aligarh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has emerged as a national model. Speaking at a mega event in Aligarh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 186 projects worth Rs958 crore, the CM urged people to embrace local products, calling Swadeshi a must for economic self-reliance and prosperity. He said, “Adopting Swadeshi is the need of the hour. If our money stays with our own craftsmen and artisans, it will lead to growth and prosperity, and also help increase per capita income.”

However, he warned that if this money goes to foreign hands, it could be used against the country — in the form of terrorism, religious conversions, and disturbances to destabilize India. He also appealed to people to give locally made products as gifts to their loved ones during upcoming festivals. At the event, CM Yogi handed over certificates, financial aid, tablets, house keys, and Ayushman health cards to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes. He also visited an exhibition showcasing local products and lovingly interacted with children dressed as Lord Krishna, gifting them chocolates, butter, and toys.

Calling it a special Raksha Bandhan gift, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled development projects worth over ₹957 crore for Aligarh. Key initiatives include a drinking water restructuring scheme, a forensic science lab, a new degree college in Atrauli, a 900-kiloliter water reservoir, and the widening and beautification of the Atrauli–Railway Station road. Several other foundation stones were also laid to accelerate the city’s growth. While addressing the public gathering, CM Yogi highlighted Aligarh’s historical and cultural importance. He recalled how former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh brought national recognition to the city, adding that the government is taking his vision forward by boosting the local lock industry through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

He also mentioned Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, which will soon turn Aligarh into a hub for higher education, while keeping the memory of the freedom movement alive and helping youth build a bright future. Praising the double-engine government’s zero-tolerance policy, CM Yogi said that prior to 2017, Aligarh and Uttar Pradesh were plagued by riots and lawlessness. Improved law and order has now paved the way for investment and development. He highlighted the recent selection of 1,344 youth from Aligarh in the recruitment of 60,244 police personnel as a proud moment for the district, and announced 30,000 more police recruitments soon. “Unlike the past, where jobs were limited to select families, today merit drives recruitment—reflected in the state’s growing investment in infrastructure and logistics,” he pointed out.

At the event, CM distributed cheques under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana and extended support to Self-Help Groups. He also handed over tablets to students, house keys to PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries, Ayushman health cards, and nutrition kits for children.