Afghanistan Embassy In New Delhi Permanently Closes Amidst Ongoing Challenges With Indian Government

The Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi has officially declared its permanent closure, citing ongoing challenges from the Indian government. The closure, effective from November 23, comes after the embassy temporarily ceased operations on September 30, with the hope that the Indian government's stance would change to allow normal functioning. The embassy clarified that the decision is not solely related to internal conflicts or diplomatic allegiance to the Taliban but is a result of broader changes in policy and interests.



The statement expresses gratitude to Afghan citizens in India for their understanding and support throughout the embassy's tenure, acknowledging the challenges faced in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul. Despite resource and power limitations, the embassy claimed to have worked tirelessly for the betterment of Afghan citizens in India.

In an earlier statement on October 1, the embassy announced the cessation of its operations in India, expressing profound sadness, regret, and disappointment. Lack of support from the host government and failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests were cited as reasons for the decision, highlighting a notable absence of crucial support hindering effective duty fulfillment.