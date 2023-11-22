After ‘Bharat’, NCERT suggests Ramayana, Mahabharata in schools

New Delhi: The Social Science Committee of the NCERT, tasked with revising the social sciences curriculum for schools, has put forth various proposals, including incorporating the Indian knowledge system, Vedas and Ayurveda into textbooks.

Epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata should find a place in the history curriculum of schools, designated under India’s ‘classical period,’ recommended by a high-level panel of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The panel further suggested that the Preamble of the Constitution be prominently displayed on the walls of classrooms in vernacular languages, as per the official announcement.

These recommendations are part of the final position paper on social sciences, a crucial document guiding the development of new NCERT textbooks in the field. The approval from NCERT is pending, as stated in the official announcement. “The panel has made recommendations for the classification of history into four periods: the classical period, the mediaeval period, the British era and modern India. Till now, there have been only three classifications of Indian history – ancient, Medieval and modern India,” Issac, a retired history professor, said. “Under the classical period, we have recommended that Indian epics—Ramayana and Mahabharata—be taught. We have recommended that the student have an idea of who Rama was and what his purpose was. A little bit about the epic,” he further explained. The panel also suggested expanding the coverage of Indian dynasties in textbooks, highlighting victories and heroes like Subhash Chandra Bose. Issac emphasised, “The students must know about the Indian heroes and their struggles and victories so that they can gain confidence.”

Additionally, the proposal advocates for inscribing the Preamble on the walls of all classrooms in vernacular languages. The panel also put forth the idea that textbooks should use the term “Bharat” instead of “India”, as mentioned in the statement.

However, the NCERT, responding to media reports, stated, “It is too premature to comment on the news being flashed in the media on the issue concerned.” The syllabus development process is still underway, according to the NCERT.