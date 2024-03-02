After Gautam Gambhir, Jayant Sinha announced not to contest the elections

New Delhi: Following former cricketer Gautam Gambhir,now BJP MP Jayant Sinha has announced his decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Sinha has written to BJP President JP Nadda, requesting that he be relieved of his electoral responsibilities. Jayant Sinha stated in a social media post that he has asked party president JP Nadda to free him of electoral responsibilities so that he may focus on addressing climate change in India and throughout the world.

Sinha further expressed gratitude for serving the people of India and Hazaribagh for ten years, stating that he intends to continue working on the party's economic and administrative issues. He said that I was grateful to the BJP leadership, PM Modi, and Amit Shah for providing me with opportunities. At last, he said, 'Jai Hind'.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance… — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) March 2, 2024

It is noteworthy that Jayant Sinha's announcement of not contesting the elections has come at a time when another BJP MP and former cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, had demanded to be relieved of election responsibilities so that he could fulfill his cricket-related commitments. Jayant Sinha is an MP from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Jayant Sinha is the son of former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and was the country's Minister of State for Finance between 2014 and 2016. The BJP has said that it will give tickets to youth leaders in the upcoming general elections. In such a situation, many sitting MPs have been instructed to work in the party organization.

