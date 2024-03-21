  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

After HC jolt to Kejriwal, ED team reaches Delhi CM's residence

After HC jolt to Kejriwal, ED team reaches Delhi CMs residence
x
Highlights

An ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him relief against the agency's summons.

New Delhi: An ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him relief against the agency's summons.

Earlier in the day, the high court refused to grant interim protection to Chief Minister Kejriwal on his plea seeking "no coercive action" by the ED in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Last week, the ED issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal in the excise policy case, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X