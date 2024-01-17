Live
- Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP govt in MP of shielding 'irregularities' in recruitment exams
- Govt trims windfall tax on crude petroleum
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky brings up SSR's death during argument with Ankita
- Variety of gifts pour in for Lord Ram, ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’
- Key indices retreat on profit booking
- Blackberrys opens 2 new stores in Hyd
- GRT Jewellers’ customers win prizes in Bengaluru
- Guj, Kerala, K’taka lead startup space
- Congress leader pitches for renaming PRRLI scheme after Jaipal Reddy
- Thammineni hospitalised
Just In
After over fortnight, Chandigarh wakes up to sunny morning
After over a fortnight-long fog engulfing mornings, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, woke up to a sunny Wednesday although the...
After over a fortnight-long fog engulfing mornings, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, woke up to a sunny Wednesday although the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees Celsius.
However, the temperature remained sub-zero at many places in Punjab and Haryana, an official of the Meteorological Department here told IANS, adding the cold wave with dense to very dense fog would continue in both the states.
Chandigarh recorded the coldest day on Tuesday as the dense fog reduced visibility to almost zero. With a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees, it had been the coldest day since 2018.
“As compared to yesterday, there was a rise of 0.1 degree Celsius in average temperature in Punjab today. However, it is below normal by minus 2.2 degrees in the state,” said the official.
Punjab’s lowest temperature was at zero degree in Ballowal Saunkhri in S.B.S. Nagar district.
In Haryana, there was a rise of two degrees in average temperature on Wednesday as compared to a day earlier. However, it was still below normal by minus 1.8 degrees.
The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Karnal at 3.4 degrees.