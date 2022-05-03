After saying no to Congress, Prashant Kishor hints at forming new party

Patna: After turning down the Congress' offer to join the party, Prashant Kishor has dropped hints of setting up his own political party. In what is being seen as a step in that direction, poll strategist Kishor has started meeting members of the civil society and launched Jan Suraj, a campaign to seek feedback on good governance.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to "Jan Suraj"-Peoples Good Governance," Kishor said in a tweet on Monday, with the tagline 'Shuruaat Bihar se (starting from Bihar)'.

A source close to Kishor said, "We have prepared a list of some 80-100 leading personalities from civil society, including doctors, teachers, social activists… He will meet all of them one-on-one over the next three days." Among the names Kishor is likely to meet include leading RTI activist Shiv Prakash Rai, social activist Mukesh Hisaria, Motihari doctor Parvez Aziz and social entrepreneur Irfan Alam. The idea, said the source, is to "reach out to people who have worked in Bihar and can suggest what Bihar needs". Kishor has also been meeting politicians, another source said, refusing to disclose their identities.