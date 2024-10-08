Ahead of Maha polls, ex-BJP neta joins NCP (SP)

Indapur: Former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil, a bete noire of NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Monday, days after quitting the BJP. He is likely to get the NCP (SP) ticket from home ground of Indapur in Pune district.

Speaking at his induction in NCP (SP) in Indapur, Patil virtually acknowledged his "invisible" support in ensuring the victory of Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who had defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from her home turf Baramati, in Lok Sabha elections. Patil, a former MLA from Indapur, formally joined the NCP (SP) fold in the presence of Sharad Pawar.