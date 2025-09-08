Ahead Of Modi’s Manipur Visit, MLAs Told To Maintain Peace As Tentative Schedule Shared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip to the state since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023. In preparation, Governor Ajay Bhalla met over 20 legislators of the ruling alliance, including former CM N Biren Singh, and instructed them to maintain peace across their constituencies during the high-profile visit.

A tentative itinerary shared at the meeting suggests Modi will first stop at Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-majority district, before flying to Imphal’s Kangla Fort for an address. He is also likely to meet families displaced by the conflict. Legislators have been informed that they will be seated in a special enclosure during the programme.

Officials anticipate the Prime Minister may announce a rehabilitation package for Manipur, which continues to grapple with the impact of prolonged unrest. MLAs have been asked to spread the word locally to avoid disruptions during the visit.