Live
- Rajagopal Reddy vows to secure justice for triple R road oustees
- Government’s incompetence being blamed on YSRCP: MLC
- Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Returns, Thanuja, Asha Saini, Bharani Among Contestants
- Deek Parassini’s Free Truth-Based Sessions Spark Global Transformation, Impacting Over 63,000 Lives
- Bengaluru to Host India’s First Quantum City at Hessarghatta
- 31 trapped cattle rescued
- 5 minors detained for killing 12-yr-old boy
- Vizag gears up for first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup
- Guv felicitates tribal girl who cracked NEET
- iPhone 17 Pro launch: Small changes that could make a big difference in camera performance
Ahead Of Modi’s Manipur Visit, MLAs Told To Maintain Peace As Tentative Schedule Shared
Highlights
- Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Manipur since the 2023 ethnic conflict, Governor Ajay Bhalla urged MLAs to ensure calm in their constituencies.
- Modi is expected to visit Churachandpur and Imphal on September 13, meet displaced residents, and may announce a relief package.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip to the state since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023. In preparation, Governor Ajay Bhalla met over 20 legislators of the ruling alliance, including former CM N Biren Singh, and instructed them to maintain peace across their constituencies during the high-profile visit.
A tentative itinerary shared at the meeting suggests Modi will first stop at Churachandpur, a Kuki-Zo-majority district, before flying to Imphal’s Kangla Fort for an address. He is also likely to meet families displaced by the conflict. Legislators have been informed that they will be seated in a special enclosure during the programme.
Officials anticipate the Prime Minister may announce a rehabilitation package for Manipur, which continues to grapple with the impact of prolonged unrest. MLAs have been asked to spread the word locally to avoid disruptions during the visit.
Next Story