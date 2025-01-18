AI & IT to make radical changes in various fields: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), the state government aims to make radical changes in the health sector, agriculture, rural and infrastructure development to improve the 'Ease of Living' of the citizens.

“We know today IT and AI are changing our lives by enhancing capabilities of delivery. What we need most when it comes to rural areas is to connect every person with quality health care and it will be possible with the help of technologies. In rural areas, today the biggest challenge is sustainability. Due to climate change and vagaries of nature, the farming community is facing many challenges. But technologies are offering solutions for sustainability,” he said in his address at the PAN-IIT World Technology Global Conference 2025.

The Chief Minister further added that technology can bring revolution in rural health care.

“Today in such a big state like Maharashtra where you have 44000 villages difficult to take secondary or tertiary healthcare to every single village. However, technology can offer a solution to connect these villages with primary health care. We are able to connect everybody through doctors, specialists, if doctors cannot reach by the use of technology we have made the rural population reach the doctors,” he observed.

He added that the government is providing insurance cover of Rs five lakh per year to everyone through the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

“The state government is providing solar power supply to farmers with the help of technology to provide electricity during the day. The government will get 16 GW of solar power by 2026. Due to this, it will be possible for farmers to get electricity during the day in the entire state. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to set up a solar power company for agriculture,” said Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai is becoming the fintech and data centre capital of the world, adding that citizens from every part of the world will have the opportunity to move forward in the era of technology in Mumbai.

“India is making spectacular progress in technology and economic development. It is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world and will soon jump to the third position. In this, Maharashtra has also taken the pledge to become a one trillion US dollar economy,” he added.

Stating that major infrastructure works are underway in the country, Fadnavis said, the coastal road in Mumbai, Atal Setu have accelerated communication. Many infrastructure works are underway in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister said that the Drone Didi initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being taken forward with the help of technology. The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan is being implemented in the state for water conservation. Through this campaign, 24,000 villages in the state have become water-rich.

“IIT Mumbai is no longer just an educational institution but has become 'Indian Innovation of Technology'. The state government is working with IIT in many areas for research. Work is underway for the drone project. For this, a Control and Command Center, and a drone port is being built. With the help of technology, radical changes are taking place in life and the future will definitely be bright,” he said.