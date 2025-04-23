AI tools to assist Delhi govt school teachers with non-teaching tasks

New Delhi: Delhi government will train teachers in state-run schools on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to handle non-teaching tasks such as creating PowerPoint presentations, generating ideas for extracurricular activities and editing photos, officials said.

The initiative aims to allow teachers to devote more time to classroom teaching while letting technology take care of the repetitive and time-consuming responsibilities, an official from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) told PTI.

As part of the plan, about 100 computer science teachers from government schools will be selected and trained in the use of various AI tools designed to simplify these tasks, she said.

“After training, these 100 teachers as master trainers will visit 50 select government schools and train other teachers on how to use these AI tools effectively,” the official said.

“We are not just launching this programme but will also do a follow-up by collecting feedback from the teachers to check whether they are able to use the AI tools properly,” she added.

The official said some teachers were initially hesitant about the use of AI, fearing it might replace their jobs. “Through this initiative, we want to assure them that AI is here to support, not replace them,” she said, adding that the goal is to reduce the non-teaching workload of teachers so that they can concentrate more on teaching.

The official said teachers often spend a significant amount of time preparing presentations, editing images for visual content and coming up with ideas for cultural or extracurricular activities.

“If AI can help with these tasks, the teachers will have more time to engage with the students and improve the quality of their lessons,” she said.

The official added that a few AI tools that could be introduced in classrooms include ‘Napkin’, which converts text into images, and ‘Gamma’, a tool that can help create PowerPoint presentations quickly, among others. (PTI)