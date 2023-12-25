AIFF convenes meeting to discuss refereeing decisions

New Delhi: The President of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey, has called a meeting with the members of the federation’s Referees Committee, Chief Refereeing Officer Trevor Kettle, and a team of referee assessors to review the refereeing situation in the country and discuss the way forward.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on December 31.

Refereeing decisions have become a hot topic of discussion in India in recent times after seven players were sent off in the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG. Additionally, seven yellow cards were also shown in the match.

More recently, East Bengal had lodged a complaint about refereeing decisions during their match against FC Goa in the ISL.

Earlier this month, Chaubey had called for showing more respect to the match officials after a Turkish Super Lig match was suspended following violence against the referees.

The AIFF President, it is believed, has told senior officials of the federation that since several ISL and I-League clubs have complained against the supervision of some of the matches this season, he would like to take stock of the situation and adopt appropriate steps for taking Indian football forward.

Hence, he has decided to meet the members of the refereeing community and find out what exactly needs to be done to improve the situation.