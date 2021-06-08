AIIMS begins screening of children for Covaxin trials

New Delhi: The screening of children for trial of Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine, among those aged between 2 and 18 started at the AIIMS here on Monday.

Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes. The trial is to be conducted on 525 healthy volunteers. In the trial, the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28.

"The screening of children for conducting the trial of Covaxin has started. Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening reports come," Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, said. India's drug regulator had granted permission for conducting the phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years on May 12.