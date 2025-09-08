AIIMS Delhi Doctors Launch Health Camps And Telemedicine In Flood-Hit Amritsar

In the wake of devastating floods in Amritsar, a medical relief team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, stepped in to provide crucial healthcare support to affected communities. The 22-member delegation, led by Dr. Amrinder Singh Mallhi, spent two days in the worst-hit areas, conducting door-to-door medical camps and offering on-the-spot treatment for a range of flood-related illnesses.

The team, comprising paediatricians, psychiatrists, two surgeons, a radiologist, and 11 senior nursing officers, reached out to villages near the border, including Ramdas, Ghonewal, Bhindi Saidan, and Bulaarwal. Patients were treated for common flood-linked ailments such as skin infections, pyoderma, scabies, respiratory diseases, diabetes, diarrhoea, and cough. Nearly 1,000 residents received free medicines and dressings at makeshift camps, many of which were organised inside gurdwaras with help from local sarpanches.

While routine infections dominated the caseload, doctors also managed serious emergencies. A child suffering from steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome was stabilised and referred for further care, while an acid ingestion case was immediately treated with gastric lavage before being shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital under police escort.

Recognising that the need for healthcare will persist long after the field camps, Dr. Mallhi announced the launch of a 24x7 telephonic telemedicine service starting Monday. This facility, set to run for at least a month, is modelled on AIIMS’s pandemic-era remote healthcare system and will allow residents to access specialist consultations, treatment advice, and hospital referrals without leaving their villages.

The humanitarian effort received strong local backing. Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni offered accommodation and meals to the medical team, while singer Jasbir Jassi joined doctors in their outreach, helping build trust with the villagers. Dr. Mallhi lauded their involvement, calling it a testament to Punjab’s spirit of solidarity.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma of Guru Nanak Dev Medical College, who also coordinated the relief, noted that while NGOs are actively engaged now, the real challenge will emerge in the coming weeks when activity tapers off. He cautioned that cases of flood-specific diseases could rise later due to prolonged dampness and unhygienic conditions.

Despite these concerns, the relief mission provided a lifeline to thousands of villagers struggling in the aftermath of the floods. The blend of field outreach and sustained telemedicine promises to bridge critical healthcare gaps in some of the most vulnerable communities along the Punjab border.