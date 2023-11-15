Live
Just In
AIIMS Delhi Launches Free Insulin Distribution Service On World Diabetes Day
- In a significant initiative on World Diabetes Day, AIIMS Delhi introduces a free insulin distribution service for economically challenged patients prescribed the hormone during their treatment.
- Learn about the details, including operational hours, additional support for long-distance travel, and the alignment with WHO guidelines for equitable diabetes care.
On World Diabetes Day, observed on Tuesday, AIIMS Delhi has initiated a complimentary insulin distribution service for economically disadvantaged patients prescribed the hormone as part of their treatment.
As per AIIMS Delhi authorities, individuals prescribed insulin at any of the outpatient departments (OPDs) within the institution will receive free insulin vials. This service extends to both admitted patients and those visiting the OPD for consultations, with the insulin provided at no cost. Two new counters have been established at Amrit Pharmacy, situated in front of the New Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD building, operational from 9 am to 5 pm daily.
These distribution counters will furnish written instructions in Hindi and English, accompanying insulin distribution, ensuring the safe transport and storage of insulin vials.
For patients facing long journeys, ice packs will be supplied to facilitate the secure transportation of insulin vials at the recommended temperature to their place of residence.
Dr. Nikhil Tandon, Professor and Head of the Department of Endocrinology, emphasized that patients treated by AIIMS and prescribed insulin will receive it free of charge. This decision aligns with WHO guidelines, addressing core national targets to reduce diabetes risk and ensure equitable access to affordable care and prevention.
Dr. Tandon highlighted the significance of this step in achieving the Healthy People 2030 campaign goal, specifically aiming to provide continuous access to insulin for each person with Type 1 diabetes.
Dr. Reema Dada, Professor in charge of the Media Cell at AIIMS Delhi, mentioned that initially, insulin vials will be issued for one month, with the possibility of extending this duration to 2-3 months in the future.