Aiming to make trade simple and seamless: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday described the ARISE initiative as “a milestone towards self-reliance and innovation in the retail sector.”

Speaking at an “ARISE” Mission programme held in the national capital, CM Gupta said that such endeavours will not only promote trade but also generate new opportunities for employment and skill development.

“Skills and entrepreneurship are the greatest capital of today's India. When we provide certified skills to our youth, they will not only secure their livelihood, but also realise the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said the Chief Minister in a message on X.

The event was organised by Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Chandni Chowk.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government’s goal is to make trade in the capital empowered, simple, and seamless.

She added that ARISE is a platform that will give India’s trade sector a new direction and identity. This initiative marks a historic step towards empowering millions of retailers and small traders across the country through skilling, branding, and entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister said that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vocal for Local”, skilling and branding are becoming the new strengths of Indian trade.

She added that the success of India’s trader community is the greatest capital of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vishwaguru Bharat.

Highlighting the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Ease of Doing Business for traders and entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister noted that, for the first time in Delhi’s history, GST refunds worth over Rs 700 crore have been issued within just six months.

She announced that the GST refund process is now being made completely faceless and transparent, ensuring that traders no longer need to visit government offices unnecessarily.

She emphasised that the economic strength of any nation lies in its traders and entrepreneurs, who form the backbone of the country’s economy. Hence, it is the government’s duty to make all rules simple, transparent, and efficient for them.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of branding and marketing skills, stating that in today’s era, these are as vital as producing a quality product. She said it is time for Indian entrepreneurs and traders to develop their products not merely as commodities but as globally recognised brands.

She emphasised that “Made in India” should become a global symbol of quality, pride, and trust.

Congratulating all trade organisations, entrepreneurs and organisers of the ARISE initiative, the Chief Minister said that this effort will not only strengthen the trading ecosystem but will also inspire the youth of the country with renewed energy, confidence, and a spirit of innovation in entrepreneurship.

She said that this confident and skilled India will be the true identity of a self-reliant and prosperous nation.



