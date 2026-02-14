Ajay Devgn lends his iconic voice to ‘Shatak’

The makers of Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh have unveiled the film’s much-anticipated trailer, drawing strong attention for its powerful narration by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. His deep, commanding voice adds emotional weight and cinematic scale to the first glimpse of the film, instantly elevating its impact.

Rooted in themes of sacrifice, resilience, cultural identity, and nation-first values, Shatak traces a symbolic hundred-year journey inspired by the words of Guruji M. S. Golwalkar Ji. The film explores the ideological and historical evolution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), drawing from documented sources to highlight lesser-known chapters of history. Through strong visuals and symbolism — particularly the imagery of the Bhagwa — the trailer presents a narrative of continuity, belief, and endurance across generations.

Speaking about his association with the project, Ajay Devgn said that completing a hundred years is not just a milestone but a reflection of generations of commitment, sacrifice, and contribution towards nation-building. He noted that over the decades, the Sangh has played a significant role in shaping conversations around service, unity, and cultural identity. According to Devgn, Shatak attempts to capture this long and layered journey in a meaningful cinematic form.

Calling the experience deeply personal, Devgn described narrating the film as an honour. He said the story goes beyond an organisation and represents an enduring idea — one that has faced challenges, evolved with time, and continued to stand firm. Lending his voice to a narrative centred on resilience, belief, and collective purpose, he added, was a fulfilling and meaningful experience.

Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh is produced by Vir Kapur in association with Panorama, directed by Ashish Mall, and co-produced by Ashish Tiwari. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on February 20, 2026, with expectations building following the impactful trailer launch.