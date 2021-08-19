AIMPLB distances itself from Taliban statements

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has distanced itself from the statements made by some of its members in support of Taliban.

In a statement, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said it had neither expressed any view nor given any statement on Taliban and recent political situation of Afghanistan.



"Opinion of some Board members has been portrayed as the Board's stand by few media channels and they are being attributed to the Board. These practices are against the spirit of journalism. Media channels must refrain themselves from such acts and no news regarding Taliban should be attributed to the AIMPLB," the statement said.



All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) secretary Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani and national spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani have come out in open support of Taliban, praising the outfit for taking over Afghanistan "not with means and resources but with belief and faith."



Umrain took to social media to call Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan an extraordinary success, a heavenly decision and a sign that wars are won with God's help.



Sajjad Nomani also called the Afghan Talibs 'brave' for throwing out first world armies out of their country and congratulated them for being "weaponless, humble and forthcoming for peace and sacrificing."



"I salute you for your courage, bravery and decades of sacrifice. As an unarmed group with science and technology not at your side, you have ousted the most advanced forces from your region. It will now bring an era of peace for Afghanistan and the region," Nomani said.