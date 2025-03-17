AIMPLB Protests Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Amid Parliamentary Session

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. The demonstration coincides with the second phase of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

According to sources, several Muslim organizations, including AIMPLB, have come together to oppose the bill, alleging that it undermines the secular and democratic principles of the country. The board claims that the proposed amendments violate fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 12 to 35 of the Indian Constitution and hurt the sentiments of over 25 crore minority citizens in India. They have demanded an immediate withdrawal of the bill.

However, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has dismissed claims that the bill endangers the Muslim community in India. He stated that Muslims in the country are safe and freely practice their religious activities, including Namaaz, Roza, Haj, and Zakat, without government interference.

Razvi further criticized the timing of the protest, questioning why it was scheduled during Ramzan, a sacred month dedicated to worship. He argued that demonstrations could have been organized on any other day in the year instead of disrupting religious observances.

It is to highlight that Waqf refers to any movable or immovable property donated for religious or charitable purposes in Islam. Once dedicated, the property is considered to belong to Allah and is managed by designated institutions for the welfare of the community. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, proposes over 40 amendments to the existing law. Key changes include the removal of several provisions from the current Waqf Act, increased representation of Muslim women in Waqf Boards, and the inclusion of individuals from all religions in Waqf committees. The bill, which comes after the last amendment in 2013, has sparked debate, with concerns being raised over its potential impact on minority rights and religious autonomy.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 introduces significant modifications to the existing Waqf Act, aiming to restructure its governance and administration. One of the key changes is the removal of several provisions from the current law, which critics argue could alter the fundamental framework of Waqf management. The bill also proposes greater representation of Muslim women in Central and State Waqf Boards, ensuring a more inclusive decision-making process.

Additionally, it allows for the inclusion of individuals from all religions in Waqf committees, a move that has sparked debate over the traditional exclusivity of Waqf administration. These amendments, introduced over a decade after the last revision in 2013, have led to widespread discussions regarding their implications for minority rights and religious institutions in India.