Air India Express Sharjah-Calicut flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical glitch

Air India Express Sharjah-Calicut flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical glitch (Image credit:ANI)

Highlights

Air India Express Sharjah-Calicut flight has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday due to technical glitch, said the airline spokesperson.

Air India Express Sharjah-Calicut flight has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday due to technical glitch, said the airline spokesperson. "The pilot of the plane has found some serious technical glitch during on-air and decided to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport," the airline spokesperson said.

All 104 passengers on board safely landed at Thiruvananthapuram, the spokesperson confirmed. The airline is arranging another aircraft for shifting passengers.

