A 42-year-old Air India passenger, Manoj Kumar, was arrested at Cochin International Airport on Sunday morning following an alarming comment made during a security check. Kumar, who was scheduled to fly from Kochi to Mumbai, reportedly asked a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint, "Is there any bomb in my bag?"



This comment immediately raised security concerns, prompting swift action from the airport security team. The incident occurred during the pre-embarkation security check, as stated in an official release from Cochin airport.

In response to the situation, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called to thoroughly inspect Kumar's cabin and checked baggage. Following the completion of necessary security protocols, Kumar was handed over to local law enforcement for further investigation.

Despite the incident, the Air India flight departed as scheduled.

This event takes place against the backdrop of other significant news in India, including Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win at the Paris Olympics, political unrest in Bangladesh, Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and landslides in Wayanad.