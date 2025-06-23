Air India to cut narrowbody flights on 19 routes temporarily

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday announced that it will temporarily reduce 118 weekly flights operated with narrow-body aircraft across 19 routes and suspend operations on three routes.

The decision follows closely on the heels of a previous announcement by the Tata Group-owned airline to cut international flights operated with wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent on a temporary basis. In a formal statement, the airline said it was implementing “temporary cuts of less than 5 per cent to its overall narrow-body network.”“This voluntary decision leads to the temporary suspension of Air India's services on 3 routes and reduction of frequency on 19 routes.

The changes are effective until at least 15 July 2025,” it said.Seven weekly flights on the Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra (AI551/552) routes will be suspended until at least mid-July. Additionally, flight frequencies on several key domestic routes—including Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai—will be reduced as part of the operational adjustments.