Live
- US tariff axe hanging over 55% total merchandise exports
- Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held
- Banks only decide on minimum a/c balance: Guv
- Markets stage rebound after 6th week decline
- Man gets life in prison for rape-murder of 8-year-old girl
- Farmer alleges corruption in land dispute
- Rajasthan HC extends Asaram’s bail till Aug 29
- 460 grievances received in Anantapur
- Punjab facing food threat owing to torrential rains
- Madras HC to hear today plea against Chennai corporation’s private sanitation contract
Air India to suspend Delhi-Washington flights from Sept 1
Highlights
New Delhi: Air India has announced that it is halting its services between Delhi and Washington from September 1 due to a combination of "operational...
New Delhi: Air India has announced that it is halting its services between Delhi and Washington from September 1 due to a combination of "operational factors". Several of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes wouldn't be available due to the retrofit programme, the airline said.
The announcement comes two months after the airline's London-bound 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad moments after take-off. Only one of the 242 passengers and crew on board survived the June 12 crash, which also killed nearly twenty people on the ground.
Next Story