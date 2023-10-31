Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC seeks affidavits from Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Punjab

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought affidavits from the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan on steps taken to control air pollution in the national capital. A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and PK Mishra directed the chief secretaries of the states to file affidavits within a week apprising it of their response on the issue.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 7. During the hearing, the bench noted that crop burning is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi.

The top court had earlier asked for a similar report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps taken to curb air pollution in and around the national capital ahead of the winter season. The apex court today said that air pollution persists in the national capital despite several remedial steps having been taken by the CAQM.

Until a couple of decades ago this was the best time in Delhi, the bench observed, adding that the city is now marred by worsening air quality and it is difficult to even step outside the house. The top court said, "The concerned States should file an affidavit setting forth what steps they have taken to redeem the position. We call upon the States of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to file an affidavit within a week."

It further directed that the CAQM submit in a tabular form the result of the relevant period when the problem started and the current ground situation, including parameters like the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the number of incidents of farm fires. On October 6, the CAQM directed government authorities in the National Capital Region to enforce a ban on the use of coal in hotels and restaurants and to take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated.

The CAQM is an autonomous body tasked with improving the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas. The top court was hearing a batch of MC Mehta cases relating to environmental issues.