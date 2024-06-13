Live
Ajit Doval gets third term as NSA; to be assigned Cabinet Minister rank
Ajit Doval has been reappointed as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third term and he will be assigned the rank of a Cabinet Minister, the government said on Thursday.
New Delhi: Ajit Doval has been reappointed as the National Security Advisor (NSA) for a third term and he will be assigned the rank of a Cabinet Minister, the government said on Thursday.
“His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said a notification from the Ministry of Personnel and Training.
The notification further added that NSA Doval, during the term of his office, will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.
Dr PK Mishra has also been reappointed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, with effect from June 10.
He will also be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister.
Ajit Doval as NSA and PK Mishra as Principal Secretary, both retired bureaucrats, are set to become the longest-serving advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.