Akali Dal seeks withdrawal of Z-plus security for Kejriwal's ex-OSD

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded withdrawal of the Z-plus security cover given to Bibhav Kumar, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s OSD as well as Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Majithia said: "Forget norms, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has even thrown morality to the winds by granting Z-plus security cover to a person who was accused of molesting AAP MP Swati Mahiwal."

Asserting that there was no need to provide security cover to Bibhav Kumar, Majithia said “since Bibhav lives in Delhi, his security can be overseen by the Delhi Police. Providing his seven security personnel round the clock is not justified under any circumstances”.

Asking Chief Minister Mann to tell Punjabis why he had taken this decision in his capacity as Home Minister, Majithia said: "The AAP government has failed to provide security and safety to tax-payers in Punjab. It has failed to rein in gangsters and now even terrorist activities are on the rise.

"Jails have become a haven for criminals from where they conduct their criminal activities. In such a situation, the (Punjab) Chief Minister should be allocating personnel on policing duties instead of taking steps to please his boss Kejriwal," he said.

He also appealed to the Punjab Police to boycott this patently wrong decision.

Responding to Bibhav Kumar’s appointment in November last year, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh had launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal and Mann.

His remarks came in response to Maliwal's post on social media platform X, in which she claimed that Kejriwal had rewarded Kumar by appointing him as the Chief Advisor to Punjab's Chief Minister.

Maliwal claimed that the assault, which allegedly took place at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 last year, was followed by Kumar's promotion to a top administrative position in Punjab, highlighting the 'true face' of the AAP in its treatment of women.

She criticised Kejriwal and accused him of “rewarding Kumar”, despite the Supreme Court labelling him a “goon”.