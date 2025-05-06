Live
- 82-Year-Old Ex-Official Charged In Disproportionate Assets Case After 29-Year Investigation
- Water dispute: Delhi BJP seeks LG’s help to stop Punjab’s ‘injustice'
- India Rebuffs OIC Statement On Pahalgam Attack As "Absurd" Pakistan Ploy
- PM Modi: "India's Water Will Now Serve India" After Indus Treaty Suspension
- Paytm Q4 revenue falls 15.7 pc, net loss widens to Rs 544.6 crore QoQ
- Gadwal Collector Felicitates SSC Toppers, Urges Students to Aim High
- 'Army given free hand like never before', says former PM Deve Gowda
- Order by Hegseth to Halt Ukraine Weapons Caught White House Off Guard
- GTA 6’s Delay Signals The End of The Old Games Industry – Here’s What’s Next
- Devotee Rush at Jammulamma Temple Brings Gadwal to a Standstill: Traffic Chaos, Heat Stress, and Police Efforts Highlight Urgent Need for Action
82-Year-Old Ex-Official Charged In Disproportionate Assets Case After 29-Year Investigation
Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing files chargesheet against 82-year-old retired food corporation official in a disproportionate assets case from 1995, concluding a nearly three-decade investigation.
After a nearly three-decade investigation, Chhattisgarh's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has finally filed a chargesheet against 82-year-old DD Bhutada, a retired Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, in a disproportionate assets case initiated in 1995.
The chargesheet was submitted to the special Prevention of Corruption Act court in Bilaspur district on Monday. The case originated when EOW officials in Bhopal, then part of undivided Madhya Pradesh, registered the complaint against Bhutada. The investigation was later transferred to the EOW in Raipur after Chhattisgarh was established as a separate state in November 2000.
According to officials, the investigation began with raids conducted on September 13, 1995, at Bhutada's residence in Bilaspur and other properties connected to him. During these searches, authorities discovered that Bhutada owned a rice mill and multiple land parcels in Bilaspur. The EOW also seized gold, silver, approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash, and various other items from his premises.
The investigation concluded that Bhutada had allegedly accumulated assets valued at three times his legitimate income sources. This significant discrepancy between his official earnings and actual wealth formed the basis of the disproportionate assets case that has now culminated in a chargesheet, 29 years after the initial raids.