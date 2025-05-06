Devotee Rush at Jammulamma Temple Brings Gadwal to a Standstill: Traffic Chaos, Heat Stress, and Police Efforts Highlight Urgent Need for Action

Gadwal: A large influx of devotees at the historic Jammulamma temple in Jammichedu, Gadwal town, led to severe traffic disruption on Tuesday. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises to fulfill their religious vows, resulting in a massive traffic jam that extended for several hours, creating hardships for both pilgrims and local residents.

According to reports, the area around the temple became heavily congested as devotees arrived in vehicles from various parts of the district and neighboring regions. The temple area, already limited in space, could not accommodate the high volume of vehicles and foot traffic, leading to bottlenecks. Elderly individuals and children, in particular, were seen struggling in the sweltering heat, trapped in the gridlock without proper shelter or access to drinking water.

Several vehicles were stuck for hours under the blazing sun, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Witnesses described the situation as chaotic, with honking, frustration, and rising tempers adding to the discomfort. Devotees and residents alike have called upon the Endowments Department and local authorities to take immediate and regular measures to manage the crowd and ensure smooth traffic flow on Tuesdays, when temple footfall typically surges.

Traffic Personnel Face Harsh Conditions, Public Salutes Their Dedication.

Amid this congestion, traffic constables on duty faced extreme physical challenges. With no provision for basic amenities such as drinking water, they continued to manage and regulate traffic under punishing heat conditions and heavy pollution. The presence of intoxicated individuals and erratic vehicle movement further complicated their job.

Despite limited support, the traffic personnel remained at their posts, directing vehicles and trying to bring order to the chaos. Observers noted that these frontline workers risk their health and safety to ensure public welfare, often without due recognition. Local citizens took to social media and local news platforms to appreciate and salute their unwavering commitment and service.

Gadwal Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving

In a related development, Gadwal town police carried out a “Drunk and Drive” enforcement operation at Krishnaveni Junction on Monday night. Sub-Inspector Kalyan Rao, along with his team, stopped and tested several motorists for alcohol consumption. Multiple individuals were found to be driving under the influence and were booked under relevant legal provisions.

SI Kalyan Rao addressed the media, emphasizing that drunk driving is a serious offense that endangers not only the driver's life but also that of others. “Every person has a family waiting for them at home. We urge everyone to act responsibly. The safety of the public is our top priority,” he said. The SI also cautioned that continued enforcement drives would be conducted and that strict action would be taken against violators.

Appeal for Long-Term Measures

With increasing weekly traffic near the Jammulamma temple, citizens are urging district authorities to formulate a long-term crowd and traffic management plan. Suggestions include deploying more traffic personnel, setting up temporary parking zones, pedestrian-only zones around the temple during peak hours, water kiosks, and public announcements for guidance.

The Tuesday incidents have once again highlighted the need for better coordination between the Endowments Department, municipal authorities, and traffic police to prevent recurrence of such distressing events.