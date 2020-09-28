Akalis snapping ties unfortunate: Punjab senior BJP leaders

New Delhi: Described the SAD's decision of snapping ties with the NDA as "unfortunate", Punjab's senior BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia and Master Mohan Lal on Sunday asserted that the party is able to fight and also win the 2022 Punjab assembly polls alone.

The SAD on Saturday night had announced to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue.

The announcement was made by Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, amid the stepped up farmers agitation in Punjab over the three farm Bills, recently passed by Parliament amid the Opposition protests.

Reacting to the SAD's decision of breaking ties, BJP's senior leader Manoranjan Kalia said it was unfortunate that they broke a long association.

He said there was a generational change in the Akali Dal as several senior leaders like Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Sewa Singh Sekhawan, who used to work with Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal, have left the SAD.

"Now, the second generation has taken over and some leaders are more reactive now," said Kalia.

Kalia said the BJP had always tried to accommodate the SAD and cited an example that in 2007, the post of deputy chief minister was given to the alliance partner Akali Dal when the government was formed in Punjab due to the good performance of the BJP in polls.