Akasa Air suffers data breach

Akasa Air suffers data breach
Highlights

Akasa Air has suffered data breach resulting in access of user information by unauthorised individuals.

New Delhi: Akasa Air has suffered data breach resulting in access of user information by unauthorised individuals.

The airline has apologised to its customers and has "self-reported the incident" to CERT-In, according to a communication.

In the communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to login and sign-up service was reported on August 25.

"As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, email addresses, and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals."

