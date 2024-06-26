Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Centre of Discrimination Against Delhi Government

Live
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Centre of discriminating against the Delhi government and using the CBI to frame political adversaries. He made these allegations after visiting Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who was hospitalized following an indefinite fast demanding adequate water supply for Delhi.
In a charged statement on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the central government of blatant discrimination against the Delhi government. He claimed that the BJP-led Centre is strategically using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to frame its political rivals, including himself, in order to impede their activities.
Yadav aired these grievances after visiting Delhi Water Minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital. Atishi had been hospitalized following a health downturn during her indefinite fast for Delhi's water supply. Yadav praised her as a courageous fighter for the people's rights, lamenting that chief ministers are increasingly targeted since the BJP assumed power.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also commended Atishi's efforts, criticizing the Centre's biased approach. Atishi's hunger strike, which started on June 21, ended with her hospitalization on Tuesday. She accused Haryana of reducing Delhi's water share, affecting millions in the capital.