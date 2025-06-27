Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Hair-Cutting Incident, Questions UP Government's Response

Political tensions have escalated in Uttar Pradesh following controversial incidents involving storytellers in Etawah district, prompting Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to launch a scathing attack against the state government on Thursday. The former Chief Minister delivered sharp criticism during a press conference in Lucknow, questioning the administration's handling of the situation and its implications for India's international reputation.

Akhilesh Yadav expressed outrage over reports that a 16-year-old storyteller had his hair forcibly cut during the incident, describing the act as deeply humiliating and questioning the state government's failure to prevent such occurrences. The SP leader repeatedly emphasized the traumatic nature of the assault, stating that having one's hair cut against their will would be devastating for any individual, particularly someone so young.

During his address, Akhilesh Yadav directly challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, asking why the state's top official appeared to be "sleeping" while such incidents unfolded. He criticized the timing of the government's response, suggesting that authorities failed to act when their intervention was most needed, allowing the situation to deteriorate and storytellers to face continued harassment throughout the night.

The SP President raised concerns about India's global image, questioning what kind of "Vishwa Guru" or world teacher the country could claim to be when such incidents occur within its borders. He suggested that international observers, including global leaders, would be watching how India handles such matters, potentially affecting the nation's reputation on the world stage.

In a particularly pointed comment, Akhilesh Yadav referenced former US President Donald Trump, speculating about the international reaction if news of the Etawah incident reached global leaders. He implied that such knowledge could have significant diplomatic consequences, emphasizing the need for the state government to address these issues more effectively to maintain India's standing in the international community.

The controversy has its roots in ongoing tensions involving storytellers in the Etawah region, with reports suggesting a pattern of harassment and assault against individuals from the community. Akhilesh Yadav drew parallels to previous incidents, mentioning a case in Mahoba where a married Dalit family faced humiliation over footwear-related issues, suggesting a broader pattern of social discrimination and administrative failure.

The situation intensified on Thursday when members of the Ahir Regiment and Yadav organizations staged a demonstration outside Bakewar police station in Etawah. The protesters demanded the release of Gagan Yadav and called for action against those responsible for the assault on storytellers. The demonstration turned violent with reports of stone pelting and gunfire, highlighting the escalating tensions surrounding the incident.

The protesters blocked roads and created significant disruption, reflecting the community's anger over the treatment of storytellers and the perceived inadequate response from law enforcement agencies. The confrontation at the police station underscores the depth of resentment among community members and their determination to seek justice for the alleged victims.

Akhilesh Yadav emphasized his commitment to constitutional principles during his criticism, contrasting his approach with what he portrayed as the state government's failure to uphold law and order. He questioned why such incidents continue to occur under the current administration, suggesting systematic failures in protecting vulnerable communities and maintaining social harmony.

The SP leader's reference to the Chief Minister's early morning routine appeared to be a pointed jab at Yogi Adityanath's well-known habit of starting his day at 4 AM, implying that despite his early rising, the CM failed to address the nighttime harassment of storytellers in Etawah. This criticism highlights the political nature of the dispute and the opposition's strategy to hold the ruling party accountable for law and order issues across the state.