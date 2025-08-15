Akhilesh Yadav Targets RSS After PM Modi’s Independence Day Praise

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the organisation during his Independence Day address. Modi described the RSS as the “world’s largest NGO,” praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “They talk of swadeshi, but their hearts are foreign.” He argued that while the BJP initially pledged to follow a secular and socialist path, the Sangh Parivar operates differently. Yadav also took aim at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that he joined the BJP only to secure the CM’s chair and does not genuinely share the party’s ideology.

Yadav added that India must strengthen its farmers and youth to compete in global markets and be ready to face external economic and territorial pressures. He reiterated his call to scrap the Agniveer scheme and urged measures to protect Indian industries from rising tariffs imposed by foreign nations.

Other opposition leaders also criticised Modi’s remarks. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the PM’s praise for RSS a violation of constitutional principles, while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister’s reference to RSS from the Red Fort undermines India’s secular foundation.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS is marking its 100th year with nationwide events celebrating its role in social and cultural outreach.