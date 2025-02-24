Akshay Kumar takes dip at Sangam, praises arrangements at Maha Kumbh; Sonali Bendre also spotted

Mahakumbh nagar: The last leg of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is witnessing the congregation of celebrities and film personalities from the tinsel town.

From actor Akshay Kumar to Katrina Kaif and Sonali Bendra, the leading film personalities arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to experience the spiritual magnificence of the mela and also to show their beliefs in rich traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

Akshay Kumar took a dip of faith at the Triveni Sangam and praised the Yogi Adityanath administration for immaculate arrangements for one of the largest religious gatherings in the country.

"It was an incredible experience. The management this time is outstanding, and I sincerely thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In 2019, there were some challenges, but this year, everything is remarkably well-organized," he said after taking holy bath.

Lauding the role of sanitation workers and cleaners, he said that it was because of their non-stop endeavour that the Maha Kumbh is drawing praise from all quarters.

He also lauded the role of policemen and said that their constant endeavour has made Kumbh a huge success.

Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Sonali Bendra were also spotted at the Maha Kumbh with their respective families. Katrina Kaif took blessings from the spiritual gurus at the Parmarth Niketan along with her mother-in-law.

Sonali Bendre along with her family took holy dip at Prayagraj and termed the experience as ‘fulfilling’.

She stated that she felt immense peace and positive energy in the sacred atmosphere of Mahakumbh and that participating in this divine event brought her closer to Indian culture and spirituality.

Katrina Kaif visited the Parmarth Niketan camp, where she met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati. She was presented with a Lord Shiva idol and a Rudraksha plant as a mark of divine blessings.