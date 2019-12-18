Alia Bhatt posted Instagram story condemning CAA, says "Learn from the Students"

We all know about an unfortunate course going on in the country. Earlier it was only the students of Jamia but now people from different states are protesting against CAB and denouncing the decision of Amit Shah. Many of the Bollywood celebrities, in light of this, took to social media to comment upon the matter.

On the other hand, many of them are still quiet on the subject. Actors like Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khattar and Sonakshi Sinha had already shown their displeasure and aggravation on the police brutality in dealing with the students.

Now addressing the concern, Alia Bhatt in her recent Instagram story posted the picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India and captioned it "Learn from the Students." It appears that Alia Bhatt has now joined the bandwagon of the stars standing in the support of students who were viciously beaten by the police.

Moreover, twitteratis are in no mood to spare the actors and bashing them with their tweets who have maintained a stoic silence on the matter. Article 15 starrer Sayani Gupta on her twitter handle condemn the act of actors for not taking a stand or speaking up on the matter. She posted a picture on twitter where Bollywood actors and actresses are getting candid in a selfie with Prime Minister.

She wrote on her handle "On behalf of the students of Jamia& AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message MrModi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? Maybe?"

She particularly mentioned some of the names from Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and two other actors. Now it is to see if these bigwigs will say something in this regard or will be voiceless throughout.







