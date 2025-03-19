Live
All India Bank Unions Announce Two-Day Strike with Key Demands
All India Bank Unions, under the United Forum of Bank Unions, have called for a two-day strike from March 23 to 25, demanding better working conditions, permanent employment for temporary workers, and the implementation of a five-day workweek.
All India Bank Unions have announced a two-day strike from midnight March 23 to midnight March 25. The strike, organized by the United Forum of Bank Unions, is supported by nine national bank unions. The unions are protesting with several key demands.
The unions have called for the resolution of issues faced by bank employees, including the need for appointments in all departments and the permanent employment of temporary workers. They are also reiterating their demand for a five-day workweek. A significant concern raised by the unions is the reduction of employees in public sector banks by 1.39 lakh between 2013 and 2024.
Key demands from the bank unions include:
- The withdrawal of the central government’s performance review (PLI) guidelines.
- A focus on saving public sector banks.
- A call for the central government and bank managements to address and resolve their demands.
- A warning of future protests if the demands remain unaddressed.
- A claim that the government had previously promised action but has since backtracked.
The unions are moving forward with the strike in response to what they describe as unfavorable circumstances.