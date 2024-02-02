All Odias urged to sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 11.30 am on Feb 3

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appealed to all Odias living across the globe to sing the State song ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 11.30 am on February 3, when the State will hold the first World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar.

The appeal was made by Odia Language, Literature & Culture (OLLC) department at a press conference here addressed by minister Ashwini Patra, Information and Public Relations department Secretary Sanjay Singh and OLLC Secretary Sujata K Rout on Wednesday.

The government has planned to ensure gatherings at panchayat and block levels to celebrate the occasion. Rout said the first Odisha Bhasha Sammilani (Odia Language Conference) plans to connect the younger generation to Odia language.

‘’To have a better impact of the conference, all Odias living in the State, in the country or abroad are requested to sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 11.30 am on February 3’’, she said.

Programmes will also be held in all districts and at different places to celebrate the first Odia language conference to be held for the first time.

The first World Odia Language Conference 2024 is a celebration of the antiquity and continuity of Odia, which is one of the six classical languages of India, the OLLC Secretary said.

There will be 16 academic sessions on various topics connected to Odia language, literature and cultural heritage.

There will also be a special session on Jagannath consciousness. A session on future aspects and opportunities for Odia language will also be discussed in the session named ‘Odisha @2036: A Space for Tomorrow’.

An official note said many international scholars like Prof Herman Kulke, Prof Uwe Skoda, Prof Arlo Griffiths, Prof Annette Achmiedchen and many nationally reputed scholars will participate in the deliberations.

The conference will culminate on February 5.