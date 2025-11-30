All-party meet ahead of Parl session today

New Delhi: The Union government has convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning from Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will meet the floor leaders of political parties of both the Houses of Parliament. During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the session. Talking to media in New Delhi, Mr Rijiju said that during an all-party meeting, the government will listen to the views of all theparties.