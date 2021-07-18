All party meeting called today before Monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi : The Monsoon session of Parliament is going to start from 19th July i.e. tomorrow. Before that an all-party meeting was called today i.e on Sunday.The central government held consultations with the opposition.In the meeting, the ruling party appealed to the opposition to run the monsoon session smoothly.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in it.Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal reached the Parliament House to participate in the meeting.

Apart from this, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and DMK Tiruchi Siva reached Parliament.According to information received from sources, a meeting has been called with the Lok Sabha Speaker in the evening.

It is a tradition to call an all-party meeting before the Parliament session.The monsoon session of Parliament will start from July 19 and will continue till August 13.During this, the Parliament will work for 19 days.

This is going to be the first session of Parliament after the second wave of Corona. Monsoon session is expected to be uproar this time.Opposition parties have made preparations to surround the BJP government on many issues including rising prices of petrol and diesel, Covid mismanagement and shortage of vaccines, foreign policy, Rafale deal.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that all rules related to Corona will be followed during the commencement of Parliament proceedings.Those who have not received both the doses of the vaccine will have to undergo RT-PCR test before entering the Parliament premises.